PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An attempted murder suspect was arrested on Wednesday, after a man was shot during an early morning robbery in Hillsboro, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 9, authorities say 25-year-old Daniel Morales robbed a man at gunpoint near Dairy Creek Park on 17th Avenue then shot the victim as he tried to run away.

After Morales fled the scene in a vehicle, witnesses provided aid to the victim who was later taken to a hospital with an injury to his face, authorities said.

Using surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses, detectives identified Morales as the suspect and arrested him on several charges including attempted murder; first-degree assault; first-degree robbery; and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and the Clackamas County SWAT Team aided in the arrest.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Morales is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department.