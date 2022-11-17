PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.

According to police, Zachariah Phillips was detained after a hold-up inside a residence in the 2600 block of Quinaby Rd. NE in Salem just after 3:15 p.m. Quinaby Rd. was closed during the incident.

SWAT reportedly took several hours to de-escalate the situation, but with the assistance of verbal negotiations, Phillips eventually agreed to come out and surrender peacefully just before 11:40 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Phillips was booked into the Marion County Jail, and Quinaby Road was reopened.