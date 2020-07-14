Aurora man arrested for luring a minor in undercover bust

Mugshot of Billy Joe Davis II. He was arrested for luring a minor. (OCP)

The man believed he was meeting up with a 15-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested for luring a minor after Oregon City Police conducted an undercover bust.

Billy Joe Davis II of Aurora was taken into custody after driving to an Oregon City apartment complex, believing he was meeting up with a 15-year-old girl he had met on Facebook. He reportedly expected to have a sexual relationship with the girl. However, the Facebook account he had been messaging was actually that of an undercover officer.

Davis sent the first message to the Facebook account on July 6. He proceeded to ask for sexually explicit pictures and videos from the supposed girl on multiple occasions. He then arranged a time to meet.

Once he arrived at the agreed-upon meeting spot at the Kingsbury Heights Apartments, he was arrested without incident. He now faces charges of luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

Davis’ bail is currently set at $280,000.