Charges range from arrest warrants to “frequenting a place where controlled substances are used"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon City Police arrested seven people associated with a house involved in drug trafficking in the area on Thursday, authorities say.

Officers say they were joined by a SWAT team with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office to serve a search warrant at the home, where they found “significant amounts of cash and drugs suspected to be fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

Those arrested include Tyler Thommen, 25; Benjamin Rounds, 28; Randall Rich, 32; Kadee Atkinson, 27; Jesse Bradley, 21; Greg Low, 31; and Paul Bernard, 54.

Officials say their charges range from arrest warrants to “frequenting a place where controlled substances are used,” though more charges are expected in the future.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.