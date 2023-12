PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police identified the victim in the Dec. 19 homicide in a parking lot at Washington Square Mall.

On Thursday, Tigard police shared that Ediel Ernesto Apodaca-Sandoval, 29, from Salem, was the victim.

On Dec. 19, authorities responded to a parking lot at the mall where they said they found Apodaca-Sandoval dead in a car with a gunshot wound.

According to detectives at the scene, they believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack.