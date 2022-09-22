Police say Essadin Jamal Hassan was shot and killed on Sept. 19, 2022. (Courtesy: PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have identified the man that was shot and killed near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth Neighborhood on Monday.

PPB says that 23-year-old Essadin Jamal Hassan died from a gunshot wound. They are ruling his death a homicide.

Police responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m to find a person, later determined to be Hassan, had been shot. He was taken to the ER by a private vehicle but later died.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Detective Rico Bengia at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov, and reference case number 22-253142.