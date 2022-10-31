PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released body cam video on Monday of an incident where a deputy reportedly stabbed a man who charged him and attempted to grab his gun at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

The video can be viewed here.

On Monday, Oct. 24, shortly before 3 a.m., officials say that Joshua Weasley was being admitted into the hospital when he charged deputy Zane Hafeman “unprovoked” and tried to take his firearm.

A struggle ensued and Hafeman stabbed Weasley multiple times, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office says that Weasley is still being for his injuries and remains at a local hospital. Hafeman is on critical incident leave, which is standard according to authorities.

The incident is still under investigation.