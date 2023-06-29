PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for an arson suspect after crews responded to a fire early Thursday morning at Wilco Farm Store in Oregon City, according to Clackamas Fire District.

Around 1:30 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire alarm at the store on Molalla Avenue where they reported seeing a smoldering fire in piles of bailed hay and straw near the warehouse loading area.

After crews extinguished the blaze, CFD investigators determined there were no existing sources of ignition and referred to security footage which appeared to show someone lighting a pile of straw on fire, watching the flames grow then disappearing, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-905-3505.