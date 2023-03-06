PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in a northeast Vancouver neighborhood are urged to shelter in place while SWAT and local law enforcement search for a suspected shooter, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, Monday morning, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at Dell Terrace Apartments on Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue and Northeast 73rd Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. Once at the scene, deputies found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso and said he was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Deputies are searching for the person suspected of shooting a man outside the Dell Terrace Apartments on Monday, March 6, 2023 (KOIN).

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect and victim know each other but did not specify their relationship.

According to CCSO, the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, drove away from the scene before deputies arrived, but was later spotted by a Vancouver police officer. A chase ensued but the suspect crashed a few blocks away, then allegedly ran from the scene near Northeast 49th Street and Northeast 137th Avenue.

The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team was called in to assist with the search, which the Sheriff’s Office said is concentrated near a home in the North Image neighborhood.

No other information was immediately released.

