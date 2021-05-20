Armed suspect at large after Chevron robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed suspect in a Chevron gas station robbery remains at large, according to authorities.
Detectives are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Chevron station around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at a Chevron located on the 19000 block of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway.
Once deputies arrived at the scene, employees told them an unidentified customer robbed them while carrying a black handgun in his waistband. WCSO did not clarify if the suspect walked away with any money from the gas station.
The suspect is described as a man with black hair and a black beard. His hair was reportedly in a bun underneath a baseball hat. The man was wearing black gloves and fled the scene in a newer dark blue VW Passat. When he left, he headed eastbound on SW TV Hwy.
Anyone with information is urged to contact WCSO at 503.629.0111. The case number is #50-21-7047.