Armed suspect at large after Chevron robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed suspect in a Chevron gas station robbery remains at large, according to authorities.

Detectives are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Chevron station around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at a Chevron located on the 19000 block of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, employees told them an unidentified customer robbed them while carrying a black handgun in his waistband. WCSO did not clarify if the suspect walked away with any money from the gas station.

The suspect is described as a man with black hair and a black beard. His hair was reportedly in a bun underneath a baseball hat. The man was wearing black gloves and fled the scene in a newer dark blue VW Passat. When he left, he headed eastbound on SW TV Hwy.

Chevron robbery suspect. (WCSO)

Chevron robbery suspect vehicle. (WCSO)

Chevron robbery suspect. (WCSO)

Anyone with information is urged to contact WCSO at 503.629.0111. The case number is #50-21-7047.