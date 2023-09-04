PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for an unidentified man suspected of a bias crime after “members of the Asian community” were attacked in Portland in late August, according to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Around 2:45 p.m. Aug. 21, officials said an unknown man was involved in the “racially motivated” assault near Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Pine Street. Authorities said the victims “were spat upon and physically assaulted.”

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon – which is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.