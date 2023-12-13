A white pickup truck has been identified by detectives as a vehicle of interest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred in Vancouver earlier this month.

The collision occurred on Dec. 2 near NE Highway 99 near the intersection of NE 82nd Street, resulting in the death of a pedestrian identified as Cynthia Clift, according to a press release from Clark County Sheriff’s Office. A witness had called 911 just before 1 a.m. to report the collision but the pedestrian “had succumbed to their injuries” by the time first responders arrived.

A white pickup truck has been identified by detectives as a vehicle of interest.

“The vehicle appears to be a 2015-2019 white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 or 3500 Pickup Truck. The truck appears to be a long-bed model with a mid-rise (slightly above the top of the cab) truck cap over the bed. It also appears to be a gas model based on the badging,” officials said.

The vehicle did not stop after the collision happened but instead “continued southbound on NE Highway 99, where it made a right turn onto NE 78th Street before going northbound on Interstate 5.”

Detectives have noted that the vehicle may have front-end damage from the collision. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and the person who was driving it at the time.

Anyone with information about the hit and run or the vehicle and driver involved is encouraged to email the Traffic Homicide Unit at trafficdetectives@clark.wa.gov.