Stacy Jean Rickerd and Jeremy David Merchant were found dead near Estacada on August 12, 2019 (Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Oregon).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are asking for the public’s help solving the “suspicious deaths” of a man and woman found in the Mount Hood National Forest on Aug. 12, 2019.

Stacy Jean Rickerd, 42, and Jeremy David Merchant, 43, were found about 15 miles from Estacada near a gravel pit where people reportedly shoot guns, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The county medical examiner determined the two died of “homicidal violence” but did not release the manner of death.

The people who found the bodies “went to that location to shoot, saw what they thought was suspicious and they called us,” said Sgt. Marcus Mendoza. “They did the right thing.”

The bodies of 2 people were found near this gravel road near Estacada in the Mount Hood National Forest in what investigators said were ‘suspicious deaths,’ on August 13, 2019 (KOIN)

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 and reference case number 2019-018794.