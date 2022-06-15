PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man held in custody at the Santiam Correctional Institution has reportedly escaped police custody during a work crew assignment in Salem.

According to authorities, while a Department of Corrections work crew van was stopped at a traffic light along Liberty and High Street in Salem, 27-year-old Jordan Stephens opened the door and ran away. He was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Officials said the van was heading back to Santiam Correctional Institution.

Stephens is white, weighs 180 pounds, 6 feet 3 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with an orange and blue shirt.

The Oregon Department of Corrections noted Stephens has been in custody since December 14, 2021 on three counts of unauthorized vehicle use from Jefferson, Douglas and Marion counties. His earliest release date is August 24, 2023. The DOC said he was working with the Oregon Department of Transportation work crew.

The Department of Corrections Fugitive and Apprehension Unit and Oregon State Police are investigating.

Authorities warn anyone who sees Stephens to not approach him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.