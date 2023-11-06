The trailer with the costumes inside was stolen October 28

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a “treasure trove” of renaissance costumes that were stolen from a renaissance fair trailer, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The morning of Saturday, Oct. 28, a Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a stolen trailer, which the owner said was stolen overnight from his rural property in Canby.

Authorities said the 4×8-foot trailer features a custom-built round cover that’s decorated in a medieval theme and was filled with costumes, including the suit of armor, and a sword.

Officials said the deputy found the trailer the same day on Needy Road, however the costumes were missing inside.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and reference case number 23-022363.