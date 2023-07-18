PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are seeking more information on the unsolved disappearance of a Washington man who was last seen with family in Rochester.

On March 8, 2023, 54-year-old Shane Barton was spending time with family before he was last seen around 8:30 p.m. when his daughter waved to him out of a window as he headed to an RV that he slept in on the property, according to “Murder in the Rain” Podcast Co-Host Alisha Holland.

“The next morning Shane’s wife went on with her day, taking the kids to school, getting coffee and falling back asleep. When she woke up around 11:30 a.m. on the ninth, she went to the RV and found that the coffee Shane made for her every morning was there and ice was still floating in it, so it had been made pretty recently,” Holland said.

Barton’s wallet, phone, Apple watch and “personal weapon” he always wore were still in the RV, Holland said.

Search teams were unable to find Barton after searches were conducted on the ground and in the air, according to Holland.

Barton is described as a white, five-foot eight with short brown hair, brown eyes and often wears a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Barton’s wife asks anyone who lives near Little Rock Road, Sargent Road, 183rd and Case Road check their property.