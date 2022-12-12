PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police say they identified and arrested a teenage boy on Monday who is suspected of shooting and injuring two men at a grocery store parking lot on Dec. 6.

The teen was arrested around 3 p.m. Monday without incident at a residence in the 300 block of 25th Street NE, according to officials. Detectives also said they seized a handgun and a shotgun at the residence.

Police say the teen was lodged in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Salem police say they do not release the names of minors involved in criminal cases.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of Lancaster Drive SE and Rickey Street SE around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, however, the suspect and victims, ages 19 and 22 had already left. Officials said the two men were taken to Salem Health Hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.