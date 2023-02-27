PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a theft suspect who hit a deputy with a vehicle before fleeing from law enforcement on Monday, officials say.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Corey Larned tried to arrest Neal Wells II, 29, just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, but Wells resisted and fled the scene in a 2002 red Chrysler Sebring, with Oregon plates WEV159.

While attempting to get away, Wells II pinned Larned between the Chrysler and Larned’s patrol vehicle. MCSO said Larned is “banged up” but will be OK.

Officials say Wells is a white male adult, 5-foot-3, 135 pounds, with brown hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt. The sheriff’s office also said the WEV159 license plate does not belong to the red Chrysler and that Wells is known for removing license plates and putting them on other cars.

He was last seen near Silverton Rd NE / Fisher Rd NE and is known to frequent the Salem area, authorities say.

Officials said not to confront Wells if you know his location, but instead call 503.588.5032.