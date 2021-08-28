Autopsy complete, suspect killed in PPB shootout ID’d

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was killed in a shootout with Portland police on Friday and the officers who shot him were both publicly identified on Saturday.

The suspect was identified on as 30-year-old Alexander Tadros. An autopsy determined he died from a single gunshot fired by one of the officers. The officers who fired shots were Joshua Howery and Jake Ramsey with PPB’s Special Emergency Reaction Team. Howery is a 20-year veteran of PPB, and Ramsey has been with the department for four years, police said. They have been placed on paid administrative leave, standard procedure in these events.

The incident began around 6:30 a.m. Friday as PPB officers were assisting the United States Drug Enforcement Administration with serving a warrant at the 1600 block of North Willis Avenue. By the time police arrived at the scene, the suspect was armed inside an apartment and had reportedly been threatening to shoot federal officers.

After an hour, a shot was fired through a wall and struck a Portland police officer in the hip. Meanwhile, more shots were fired between the suspect and other officers, police said.

Tadros was later found dead.

Police were serving a warrant when a suspect fired off shots in North Portland on Friday, August 27, 2021. (KOIN)

The injured officer was treated at a hospital for a hip injury and was released around noon. Chief Chuck Lovell said the officer was a 14 year veteran of the bureau and worked in the North Precinct.

PPB officers were not involved in the warrant service. They were called by the DEA to assist after the DEA started their operation.

Late Friday afternoon, a DEA spokesperson said agents were serving the search warrant when the gunfire happened.

“The investigation remains on-going and in order to preserve the integrity of that process, we cannot provide additional information at this time,” DEA officials said.