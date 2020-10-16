Baby on life support, teen charged with assault

The suspect allegedly confessed to shaking, squeezing and 'dropping' the baby on a bed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A baby remained on life support at a Portland hospital nearly a week after being assaulted by a 19-year-old man, authorities said.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call on Oct. 10 about a baby at a home in Southwest Portland who was having seizures and trouble breathing, according to court documents. He was taken to a hospital where doctors found he had a major brain injury and extensive ligament damage in his spine.

Court documents allege 19-year-old Isiah Hill told investigators he shook, squeezed and then “dropped” the baby on a bed and walked away but noticed the child was seizing.

Hill allegedly waited between 20-30 minutes before calling the baby’s mother who then called 911.

The baby was still on life support as of Thursday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Hill is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.