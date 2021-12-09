Background of I-5 carjacker comes into focus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 30-year-old man who was shot and killed by Portland police on I-5 after a series of crimes including carjackings has a criminal record dating back to at least 2012.

Brandon Keck was involved in a home invasion in Bellingham, Washington that year, KIRO TV reported. Five roommates lived at that house and all had their hands and feet bound. Three of them were hurt.

Brandon Keck in a 2012 file photo from KIRO TV in Seattle

According to court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News, Keck pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including kidnapping and robbery, in Whatcom County.

Keck also had a warrant for his arrest for a Clark County robbery in September 2021 for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a Bank of America parking lot.

That warrant said Keck was “last known to be armed and has made suicidal statements to his mother.” When an officer asked him if he would conduct a “suicide by cop,” Keck wouldn’t answer, the warrant stated.

Those documents also revealed Keck admitted being a daily user of fentanyl.

Details of the incident



On Monday, officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland around 9:30 a.m. During that robbery, the suspect reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle.

Police killed an armed suspect on Interstate 5 following an hours-long incident that included a home invasion, several carjackings and gunfire on Monday morning. (KOIN) December 2021.

Police said the suspect appeared to have committed several other carjackings while armed over the following 30-40 minutes, but could not clarify exactly how many or where they occurred.

PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard said officers found the vehicle in the area and were following the suspect when he drove onto northbound I-5 near Rosa Parks — heading in the wrong direction.

At one point, the suspect got out of the stolen car and attempted another carjacking on the freeway. During this latest carjacking, the woman in the car was injured. That victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After that shooting occurred on I-5, an officer fired off rounds and fatally struck the suspect. He was pronounced dead.

PPB is seeking information related to this case. Tips can be sent to detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762 or Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768.