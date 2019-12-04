Backlog project leads to indictment in 2013 rape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Almost 7 years after the alleged crime occurred, Frank Domont Hall Jr. has been indicted for allegedly raping a woman.

The alleged sexual assault occurred on February 24, 2013, in a multi-unit dwelling in downtown Portland. Hall was arrested on November 27, 2019, when police found him near the intersection of Northeast Clackamas Street and Grand Avenue.

A Multnomah County grand jury returned a single indictment against Hall and charged him with one count of rape on Tuesday.

This indictment is part of an ongoing Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Project, a collaborative effort between Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill, the Portland Police Bureau, the Gresham Police Department, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police Forensic Laboratory. This is the 12 indictment to come from the project.

No other information is being released at this time.