Backpack explodes at TriMet bus stop

A suspect was arrested at the scene

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Scene of the bus stop in Southeast Portland after a backpack detonated. June 28, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said a backpack left a TriMet bus stop in Southeast Portland exploded early Sunday evening.

The bus stop was located on Southeast 122nd Avenue at Southeast Morrison Street. Police said someone called at 5:16 p.m. to report a person had left a backpack at the bus stop, and that it blew up soon after.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, but authorities have not released that person’s identity. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

