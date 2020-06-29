Backpack explodes at TriMet bus stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said a backpack left a TriMet bus stop in Southeast Portland exploded early Sunday evening.
The bus stop was located on Southeast 122nd Avenue at Southeast Morrison Street. Police said someone called at 5:16 p.m. to report a person had left a backpack at the bus stop, and that it blew up soon after.
Police said no one was hurt in the incident.
A suspect was arrested at the scene, but authorities have not released that person’s identity. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
