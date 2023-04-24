PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman who said she was looking for a bag of chips when she found a gun that accidentally went off and killed her husband is now facing a 2nd-degree murder charge.

Mariah Reney Cole later changed her story and admitted she pulled the trigger early Saturday morning in an apartment on NE Killingsworth Street, the probable cause document shows.

When police arrived, her husband, 44-year-old Billy Decker, was dead.

The 40-year-old Cole is also facing charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. She was arraigned Monday and is due back in court on May 2.