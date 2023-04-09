Three people are each facing 102 counts of mail theft after a traffic stop in Polk County, April 8, 2023 (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people are each facing 102 counts of mail theft among dozens of charges after a traffic stop in Polk County uncovered bags full of mail, identification cards, credit cards and drugs.

Early Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a dark colored SUV stopping at mailboxes and going through them on Perrydale Road, near Dallas. The SUV was spotted not too much later and pulled over, officials said.

The bags of mail were visible to deputies, who later got a search warrant that revealed the bags of mail and other items.

Danika Bates, Ashley Chandler and Austin Draegert each were booked on 102 counts of mail theft, which officials said, is the number of Polk County residents victimized.

Bates is also facing aggravated ID theft, attempted theft, 6 counts of forgery and possession of meth.

Chandler also faces 2 counts of ID theft and meth possession, while Draegert faces only mail theft.