Bail $1M for Vancouver man accused of stabbing woman in neck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bail has been set at $1 million for the man accused of stabbing a woman working inside the building belonging to a Vancouver towing company.

Hunter Levi, 20, made his first appearance in court Monday since the attack Saturday that landed him an attempted murder charge.

According to police, the employee was on her computer Saturday afternoon when Levi came into Retriever Towing on 18th Street and attacked her with a knife. Investigators told KOIN 6 News the entire incident was caught on surveillance video, but police and prosecutors have not yet released it.

On Monday, the victim–who wants to remain anonymous–told us she was sore from the attack but the knife missed her vital organs. Her sister, who has seen the footage, described it to us saying the attack looked completely random.

“He didn’t ask for anything,” she said. “He didn’t pick up anything. We have no idea why.”

The stabbing victim chased off Levi who was later found by a K9 unit and arrested by Vancouver Police. Levi was taken to Clark County Jail where he was charged with attempted murder and burglary. One officer was “mildly hurt” in the pursuit of Levi following the attack, according to VPD.

According to police records, Levi has an active escape warrant and a long criminal history with charges and convictions that include trespass, assault and burglary.

Retriever Towing told us it has already made security upgrades since the attack.