Bait package grabbed from SE Portland porch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man sits in the Multnomah County Jail after allegedly stealing a bait package with a GPS transmitter from a porch in Southeast Portland.

Jacob Anthony Baker, December 5, 2019 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

The GPS alerted officers just before 2 a.m. Thursday that the package had been grabbed. The package was tracked and the man, later identified as Jacob Anthony Baker, was found near SE 82nd and Ramona.

Police said he had stuffed the bait package into his backpack.

The 28-year-old is facing a felony related to mail theft, officials said.

The bait package program began in that area on Tuesday in cooperation with homeowners. Officers encourage people at home to be proactive but, as one neighbor put it, preventing porch piracy is easier said than done.

“Unless you’re standing at the door waiting for it, it’s pretty helpless,” said Joe Gallagher who lives in Southeast Portland.

Gallagher told KOIN 6 News he’s had several packages stolen from his residence. He’s hopeful the PPB’s bait package program will “make people a little more nervous about just stealing a package that they see.”

Another neighbor — Liz Torres-Chesney — said her family installed multiple cameras around their home to deter package theft. Apart from that, all she can do is hope delivery people put packages out of sight.

