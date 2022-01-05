Police ID accomplice of bank robbery suspect killed by officer, deputy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities identified the female accomplice of a bank robbery suspect who was shot and killed by police Tuesday night.

Haley Hop was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree robbery.

Investigators said the suspect fired first after robbing Key Bank on Southeast Burnside Street at gunpoint in Gresham and leading law enforcement on a chaotic car chase through East County.

The chase ended in the Gresham Station shopping mall parking lot where police said the suspected robber and female accomplice carjacked another driver. That’s when a Multnomah County deputy and Gresham police officer shot and killed the suspected robber.

“While he was driving, the suspect shot a number of times at the responding officers,” Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said.

“We believe this suspect was involved in other bank robberies in the Portland metro area,” Reese said.

Gresham police arrested Hop, who is in court for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

“This was an extremely chaotic and dangerous incident. It occurred in rush hour commute hours,” Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg said.

No one else was hurt during this incident, police said.

The deputy and officer involved in the shooting have been placed on leave pending the investigation into what happened. Police have not revealed the names of those officers yet.