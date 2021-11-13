Bar fight escalates: Shots fired in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say they were working with “minimum staffing,” as they responded to two back-to-back reports of gunfire early Saturday morning.

According to PPB, the first call came in at approximately 1:30 a.m. near SW 3rd Ave.

Officers discovered shots rang out after an unruly bar patron fought with security and re-entered with a gun, after being forcibly removed.

In response to the suspect’s return, police say a bar employee also pulled out a gun and fired it into the air, causing the suspect to flee.

Witnesses told law enforcement the shots were fired from the direction of the suspect. Thankfully, no injuries or bullet strikes were discovered.

PPB told KOIN 6 News, the bar employee’s gun was confiscated as evidence and no immediate arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.

The second call for shots heard came in only a few minutes after at 1:38 a.m. The caller described hearing shots near Southeast 21st Avenue and Marion Street.

According to police, due to increased calls it took officers over an hour to arrive on scene. Officers found and seized evidence, though no injuries or property damage was found.

PPB said there were only 16 officers covering an area home to about 180,000 people in Central Portland when the two shootings broke out.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, those officers were responsible for patrolling all of Central Precinct — a district encompassing 821 miles of roadway from Sellwood-Moreland to Forest Park.