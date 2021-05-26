Battle Ground men face charges for Jan. 6 insurrection

Jeremy Grace linked to attack on US Capitol, federal agents say

Jeffrey Grace (arrow) in a photo from court documents detailing his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington DC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Battle Ground resident was arrested for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Jeremy Grace and his father Jeffrey are seen in photos at the riot. Jeffery is seen in the background of the photo of a man stealing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.

The Department of Justice said video found on Jeffrey’s phone shows both of them outside the US Capitol repeatedly saying the building was “our house.”

Jeremy Grace said he didn’t go inside the Capitol.

They are both facing 4 federal charges connected to entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct during the insurrection.