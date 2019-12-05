Live Now
BB gun pointed at deputy sparks 2-hour standoff

Crime

The suspect was arrested in Washington County and no one was hurt

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was having a mental health crisis when he pointed a gun at a deputy on Wednesday, authorities said.

A deputy responded to a call about a man making gun gestures at traffic near the 8500 block of SW Oleson Road at 9:30 a.m.

A mugshot of Daniel Bean, Dec. 4, 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The man pointed a rifle at the deputy then retreated into his home, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies later learned the rifle was a BB gun.

More authorities arrived and tried to talk to the suspect who appeared to be having a mental health crisis, deputies said.

After more than 2 hours, the suspect — identified as 34-year-old Daniel Bean — was taken into custody. No one was hurt.

Bean was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of menacing and 2nd-degree disorderly conduct.

A BB gun pointed at a deputy in Washington County, Dec. 4, 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

