PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bus driver for special needs children in the Beaverton School District was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, authorities say.

David L. Moore, 36, was lodged in the Washington County Jail and charged with first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of third-degree sex abuse and using a child in a display of sexually explicit content. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

According to WSCO, the victim is known to Moore outside of his employment. No additional information about the victim will be released.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with additional information to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

This is a developing story.