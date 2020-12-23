Beaverton garbage truck driver attacked, man arrested

A neighbor also reported the suspect tried to steal things from their front porch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some alert neighbors helped deputies find a man accused of attacking a garbage truck driver and trying to steal things from a front porch in Beaverton, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about a theft at 1 p.m. near SW Crestdale Drive and SW Canyon Road in the West Slope area. A resident said he caught a man on his doorbell security camera trying to steal some shoes and a hat from his front porch. The resident yelled at the man and he dropped the items and ran off, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reported the man seemed to be high on drugs and was wearing one sock and no shoes.

Deputies arrived in the area and found a nearby garbage truck driver who claimed to have just been attacked by a similar-looking suspect. More people in the area were calling in to report a man running through their yards.

Neighbors, including a group of bicyclists and people walking their dogs, pointed deputies to the suspect’s location and he was arrested peacefully, deputies said.

Austin Roach was booked into the Washington County Jail for 3rd-degree theft, unauthorized entry into a vehicle and harassment.