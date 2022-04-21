Beaverton hit-run suspect crashes into police cruisers, apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Beaverton hit-and-run suspect was arrested on Thursday after crashing into several parked cars, including police cruisers, and an apartment building while trying to elude officers.

Just after 8 a.m. Thursday, a hit-and-run was reported across the street from Beaverton Police Department on Allen Boulevard and Maine Avenue. The caller said the suspect crashed a silver Nissan into a residential fence then drove away.

Later, Beaverton Police Department said they received a tip that the suspect was at an apartment complex near 2nd Street and Franklin Avenue.

On the scene, officers found the suspect moving belongings from the Nissan into a blue Subaru Legacy.

The suspect tried to flee police in the Subaru, only to crash into parked cars, police cruisers and an apartment building.

A man was arrested in Beaverton on Thursday after crashing into several parked cars, including police cruisers and an apartment building. April 21, 2022 (courtesy Beaverton Police Department).

Officers learned both the Nissan and Subaru were stolen.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was lodged in Washington County Jail where he faces several charges including hit and run, attempt to elude and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.