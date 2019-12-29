Beaverton house party leads to stabbing, 2 teens arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overnight night house party in Beaverton led to a stabbing and the eventual arrest of 2 teenage boys.
The victims, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, called 9.1.1. around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning. They said they were stabbed at Beaverton house on Southwest Devonwood Avenue and were now on their way to a hospital.
While still on the call with 9.1.1., the victims pulled over when they saw a Portland police officer. The officer then provided medical aid while calling for paramedics.
The 17-year-old had been stabbed in the ribs while the 18-year-old was stabbed once in his neck and twice in his shoulder. They were taken to a nearby hospital and have since been released.
Deputies went out to the house in question and learned that teenagers living at the home had hosted a party that included underage drinking. A fight broke out once some guests were asked to leave, and a 15-year-old boy began stabbing people with a black folding knife. Another 15-year-old joined into the fight, as well.
Both 15-year-olds were arrested and are lodged at the juvenile detention center. The suspect who stabbed the victims is facing charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon, while the other will face only one assault charge.
