Beaverton man, 38, accused of killing roommate

James Dewhurst accused of killing Rocky Harkins

James Dewhurst, August 30, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man stands accused of killing his roommate in the early hours of Monday in Beaverton, police said.

James A. Dewhurst was arrested after police were called to the Beaver Creek Apartments shortly before 3 a.m., officials said. Officers made contact with Dewhurst and once they entered his apartment they found Rocky Harkins, 43, shot to death.

Authorities said they also recovered “multiple firearms” from the scene.

Dewhurst, 38, was taken to the Washington County Jail and is being held on 2nd-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

