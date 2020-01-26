Teens catfished, Beaverton man held on rape charges

Police say Lafayette Castillo used Snapchat and Instagram to pose as a high school student so he could talk with children online. (photo via Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man is being held on multiple charges pertaining to sex crimes after police say he posed as a high school student on Snapchat and Instragram to lure minors.

Lafayette Castillo was indicted by a grand jury on January 24 for sex crimes involving two victims, aged 12 and 14. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Castillo, 26, would establish a rapport online with the victims, meet with them in person and then sexually assault them.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape as well as eleven other crimes including third-degree sodomy.

If you have information about Castillo or can help identify other potential victims, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.