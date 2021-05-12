Beaverton man charged in international streaming fraud

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old Beaverton man faces federal charges connected to an international investigation linked to fraudulently streaming Netflix, HBO Max, Spotify Premium and other services.

Samuel Joyner was arrested Wednesday by the FBI and already made his first appearance in federal court. Joyner entered a not guilty plea and was released pending his trial in July 2021, the US Attorney’s Office in Oregon said.

Joyner and his alleged accomplice, Evan McMahon of Sydney, Australia, are accused of running an online service called AccountBot between February 2018 and March 2019.

Authorities explained the fraud this way: Customers paid a monthly subscription between $1.79 and $24.99 to get access to streaming services at a reduced rate.

Joyner and McMahon used a technique called “credential stuffing attacks” to get usernames and passwords to the streaming services available from large data breaches. Then they used an automated tool to enter the credentials into a webiste or internet service to verify them. Once verified, the credentials can then be used to access online user accounts without authorization.

“By March 2019, AccountBot purported to have over 52,000 different registered customers and more than 217,000 unique sets of stolen account credentials,” authorities said.

McMahon was already sentenced in an Australian court to 2 years.

Joyner, charged with conspiracy to commit computer and access device fraud, trafficking and use of unauthorized access devices, and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices, faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.