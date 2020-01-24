Beaverton man charged with child rape, investigation ongoing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A grand jury indicted a Beaverton man on 6 child sex charges and investigators believe there are more victims.

Ricardo Infante-Perez was under investigation since September 2019 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old was the suspect in a child sex abuse case involving a 12-year-old girl. Investigators said they learned there are multiple victims.

He was arrested on January 14 and indicted 8 days later for 3 counts of rape, 2 counts of sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration.

Infante-Perez is being held on $750,000 bail and more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County detectives at 503.846.2700.