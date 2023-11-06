PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man who claimed he killed his roommate in self-defense was convicted of murder by a Washington County jury on Friday.

James Andrew Dewhurst killed Rocky Marciano Harkins on August 30, 2021. Dewhurst shot Harkins to death at close range at the Beaver Creek Apartments, then “assembled weaponry” in the next few hours before calling a suicide hotline.

Dewhurst told the hotline he had a gun and planned to kill himself and that he planned to fight police. In a phone call with law enforcement, Dewhurst said he murdered Harkins.

Once he was convinced to leave his apartment and taken into custody, officers found Harkins’ body, plus 2 Glock handguns, an AR-15, more than 150 rounds of ammunition and a tactical vest.

During the trial last week, Dewhurst told the jury he shot Harkins in self-defense. The jury did not believe him and convicted him of 2nd-degree murder and unlawful use of a firearm.

Dewhurst, who was 38 at the time of his arrest, is expected to be sentenced December 1.