PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man visiting a Cornelius home on Sunday now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after an argument escalated in an attack on 2 people, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 4:30 p.m. deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of S. Cherry Drive after a visitor argued with a woman, then used a beer bottle to assault someone who tried to intervene, authorities said. When someone else tried to help, the visitor, identified as Juan Manuel Contreras, punched him, then stabbed him in the arms and back.

Conteras was taken into custody quickly. The 40-year-old Beaverton resident was booked into the Washington County Jail to face charges of attempted murder, 2 counts of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit arrived and the investigation into the incident continues.