Beaverton man nabbed for DUII twice in 5 hours

Jenaro Segundo-Garcia was arrested for DUII twice in 5 hours, April 16, 2020 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man was arrested twice within 5 hours for DUII, cited and released to a family member the first time then lodged into jail on a felony the second time.

Jenaro Segundo-Garcia was driving a Ford F-150 when he was stopped around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at NW Cornelius Pass and West Union road, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies noted his license was revoked and was arrested. About 90 minutes later, his BAC registered .20, and he was cited and released to someone at his home, authorities said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the same deputy spotted Segundo-Garcia driving a different car near SW Walker and 158th. Segundo-Garcia’s breath test at this time registered .09, still above the legal limit.

He now sits in the Washington County Jail facing felonies for DUII and driving with a revoked license.