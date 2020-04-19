Beaverton neighbors ban together against porch pirate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in a Beaverton neighborhood are on the hunt for a porch pirate that’s been stealing from folks following the stay-at-home order. They said they caught him on camera taking packages from porches in broad daylight just after a delivery truck made its rounds.

These neighbors feel especially victimized at a time when many are relying on those deliveries. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who stole from them.

Debby Lazarone, River Terrace resident in Beaverton, Oregon. April 18, 2020 (KOIN)

“We’ve had some people that have decided to come into our neighborhood and follow the UPS truck,” said Debby Lazarone. She said the tight-knit community of River Terrace first noticed signed of trouble a few weeks ago when packages started disappearing off of porches.

“It seems like a violation to all of us when somebody comes into our area and takes things that don’t belong to them,” said Lazarone.

Then, on Wednesday at around 11:45 a.m., some packages disappeared off a porch armed with the Ring doorbell security camera system and neighbors got a good look. At least one man, accused of stealing deliveries right from under their noses while they are following the stay-home order.

“We all work hard to be where we are at and protect our homes and children,” said Lazarone.

The victims whose packages were stolen wanted to remain anonymous, but shared their surveillance video with KOIN 6 News and filed a police report with Tigard Police. Since then, Lazarone said she’s been warning everyone in the area of Scholls Ferry and Roy Rodgers Road to be on the lookout.

“We are encouraging anyone who knows the gentlemen to contact the Tigard Police,” said Lazarone.

A porch pirate suspect caught on camera taking packages from a home in the River Terrace neighborhood in Beaverton. April 2020

Neighbors are also now alerting one another online whenever a truck comes into the neighborhood.

“As soon as people see that, then as many of us as possible head out for a walk, or just make sure we have our window blinds open so we can see what’s going on,” said Lazarone.

She has a message for anyone who might be thinking of targeting this community:

“We have a great neighborhood and we want to keep it that way, so hands off, guys, it’s not yours,” said Lazarone.

She said she’s encouraging everyone to sign up for the alerts that most mail carriers offer when a package is delivered, so that way, if they can’t get the package themselves, they can have someone else they trust do it.