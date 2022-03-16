PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Beaverton Police said they identified and contacted the driver of a “vehicle of interest” from Tuesday’s fatal hit and run on Southwest Farmington Road.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, was cooperative with investigators, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a red SUV was traveling northbound on Hall Boulevard then turned westbound on Farmington Road, striking an elderly woman as she was in the crosswalk.

After the vehicle struck the woman, the driver made no attempt to stop and check on the victim or exchange information.

Beaverton Police Department said they are not releasing additional information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.