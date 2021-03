One person taken into custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police chase that began in Beaverton ended Thursday afternoon in the Parks Blocks in downtown Portland.

Beaverton police said they spotted a stolen car in Washington County and tried to pull it over. But the driver kept going and crossed the border into Portland.

Both Portland police and PSU officers caught up to the car and driver near Park and Market. One person was taken into custody.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.