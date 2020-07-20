Beaverton son guilty of killing dad in 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man who killed his 80-year-old father in 2018 was convicted of murder except for insanity on July 15.
Gregory Hall, who was 47 at the time, called police around 5:20 a.m. on April 6, 2018 to report the shooting. When police arrived they found Dennis Hall wounded on the floor of the kitchen, but died before reaching the hospital
Gregory provided a written confession and told detectives he killed his father out of anger, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said. But authorities said it was evident Gregory “suffered from a chronic mental illness.”
Doctors at the Oregon State Hospital found Gregory didn’t meet the criteria for a guilty-but-insane finding. But Judge Andrew Erwin sided with the psychologist for the defense that because Gregory lacked adequate medication the finding was proper.
Gregory Hall will be sentenced July 29.
