Officer-involved shooting in Beaverton

Crime

Shooting in the area of SW 14th and Alger

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — An officer-involved shooting took place in the area of SW 14th and Alger in Beaverton, police confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

Neighbors heard 2 gunshots at a home in the middle of the block, but it is unclear what happened. Witnesses told KOIN 6 News they saw one person taken out of a home on a stretcher.

“There were 2 gunshots that I heard, then I came back to my apartment,” one woman said.

Another man said he heard someone yell “Drop the gun,” and then 2 shots in rapid succession.

No officers were injured.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as soon as possible.

