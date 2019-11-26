Beaverton vet arraigned for dog torture

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton veterinarian who had his license revoked years before faced a Washington County judge Tuesday morning on charges he killed a customer’s dog.

Dr. Daniel God Koller of the Companion Pet Clinic faces multiple animal abuse charges. He’s accused of torturing and killing a dachsund named Bleu. Koller pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After his arraignment Koller refused to speak with KOIN 6 News. But others who were in court spoke out about his alleged mistreatment of pets.

“It’s awful, it’s disgusting. People who take that oath to protect our animals,” said Crystal Vierra. “It cost a 7-month-old puppy its life.”

Patricia Phillips said, “We’re not going to tolerate that kind of abuse and he needs to own up to what he did.”

Koller’s license was revoked by the Oregon Veterinary Board in 2008 but reinstated in 2015. He is set to be back in court in December.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather