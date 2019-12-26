Bend police find Portland teen in human trafficking case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old girl missing from Portland has been rescued by Bend police officers who were conducting a human trafficking investigation, according to authorities.
On Tuesday morning, Dec. 24, Bend police officers pulled over a stolen car as a part of their investigation near SE Murphy Road and SE Country Club Road. Inside were 40-year-old Portland resident Jennifer Johnson and 29-year-old Gresham resident Tyler Ford. The adults were with a teenage girl who was listed as a missing person from Portland.
When police searched the car, they found meth, as well as “numerous stolen and forged identification documents.” Ford was found to be in violation of a restraining order by being in proximity of a 15-year-old girl, said police, in addition to being suspected of other crimes.
Bend Police said they believed the teen was being groomed for human trafficking purposes. The 15-year-old girl is now safe, said police.
Johnson and Ford were both taken to the Deschutes County Jail where they face multiple charges.
