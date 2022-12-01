Bend police released video of the Safeway shooter that killed three people on Aug. 28, 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new string of videos gathered by Bend police on Aug. 28, the day of the mass shooting at a Safeway, was released Thursday.

The video shows the suspect’s path from the Fox Hollow Apartments, to the parking lot near Big Lots, Safeway and Costco.

It also shows Big Lots shoppers taking cover after the shooting began from the lot.

The shooter then walked toward the Safeway entrance, where he gunned down a shopper. A store employee, Donald Surrett, hid behind a melon display in the produce section. Surrett attacked the suspect but was ultimately killed.

The shooter then turned the gun on himself, just as Bend police arrived.

Investigators say the video could not be released until Thursday because of the ongoing investigation.